Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd
Edgewood, KY
Calvin Scheper Obituary
Calvin Scheper

Ft. Mitchell - Calvin Scheper, 19 years of age, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Virginia Scheper and his great-grandparents, Rita and William "Buck" Buckley. Calvin is survived by his parents, Greg and Lisa Scheper; his sisters, Carly Scheper (Colton Hemm), Cate Scheper, and Caroline Scheper; his grandparents, William Buckley and Richard and Carol Dunham. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calvin was a kind young man full of life, and a devoted son and brother to his three sisters. He was a freshman at the University of Cincinnati and was a U.C. Club Swimmer. Calvin was a 2018 graduate of Covington Catholic High School, where he was active in swimming and cross country. He was a former swimmer with the Northern Kentucky Clippers, Five Seasons and Fort Mitchell Country Club. Calvin enjoyed fishing, baseball, snow skiing and watching funny movies with his family. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials in Calvin's name are suggested to: Lindner Center of Hope, Helping Hands Fund, 4075 Old Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 (https://lindnercenter.ejoinme.org). Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
