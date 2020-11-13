Camilla M. Moore
Camilla Mae Moore (nee Schneider), devoted wife of the late William H. Moore. Beloved mother to William F. Moore (Olosmira), Edith Meaux (Charlie), Daniel Moore, Michael Moore (Donna), Mary A. Fisher (John), David Moore, (Jennifer) and the late Stephen Moore. Grandmother of 21, Great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Sister to Jerome Schneider, Victor Schneider (Patricia), and the late Raymond, Vernon and Gus Schneider. Passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Age 91. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Nov. 23rd at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
