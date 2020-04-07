|
|
Camilla Schwab
Springfield Twp. - SCHWAB
Camilla (nee Hemberger); Beloved wife of the late Arthur Hesterman and the late Ernst Schwab; Devoted step-mother of Holger (Trudy) Schwab, Regine Schwab and Uwe (Ruthann) Schwab; Also survived by many step grandchildren, several step great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; Dear sister of the late Klaus (Helen) Hemberger, Edith Timmins, Traudel (Joel) Millar and Monica Hasenclever; Camilla was born in Neckargerach, Germany on January 13, 1937. She had 8 years of grade school and 3 years vocational school in Leonberg, Germany. When she came to the United States, she was naturalized on August 11, 1961. She loved to cook, sew, where she did alterations in her home and upholstering. She belonged to the German Club in Napoleon, but some of her fondest memories was when she kept her niece and nephews for the several summers. She taught them to cook plus so many things, but she just had fun with them. When she remarried, she moved to Cincinnati and worked for Elder Beerman for 10 years and also became a member of the Germania Club. At that time, her husband Ernst was one of the founding fathers of the Germania Society. Ernst was the Prince of Carnival and Camilla was the Princess from 1986 - 1987. She enjoyed cooking for the Germania Club and did oversee the kitchen and designed the menu for the Oktoberfest. She passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 83; Private family Funeral Service will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, April 9, 2020; Graveside Service will be held at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Defiance, Ohio on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12 Noon; To view Camilla's funeral service by webcast, please log on to the following link at 2:00 P.M. EST http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27128; Donations may be sent to the Germania Society; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020