Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Crossroads Church Mason
990 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carey Dolatowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carey M. Pierson - Dolatowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carey M. Pierson - Dolatowski Obituary
Carey M. Pierson - Dolatowski

Cincinnati - Carey M. (Pierson) beloved wife of Aaron Dolatowski. Loving mother of Austin and the late Kyle and Bradley Sheets. Dear Daughter of Kenneth Pierson Sr. and The Late Mary Carol (Toon) and Daniel Schmidt. Daughter-in-law of Debbie and Wayne Dolatowski. Dearest Sister of Kenneth and Jaime (Roberts) Pierson and the late Kenneth Pierson Jr. Sister-in-law to Leonard & Jolene (Broas) Dolatwoski, Scott & Amber Dolatowski, and Wayne Dolatowski Jr. Survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Passed away on 4/3/19 at the age of 44. A Celebration of Life Memorial April 27 with service starting at 12:30 will be held at Crossroads Church Mason, 990 Reading Rd. Mason, Ohio 45040. Memorials may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or Crossroads Church Mason, 990 Reading Rd. Mason Ohio 45040 or crossroads.net/give
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.