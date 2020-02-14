|
|
Carl Alfred Storms, Jr.
Cincinnati - Carl Alfred Storms Jr., age 88, passed, Wed., Feb. 12, 2020, in Cincinnati, OH. He was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Covington, KY to the late Carl A. Sr. and Gladys nee Arvin Storms. He is survived by wife of 34 years, Mattie L. Storms; daughter's, Patricia A. Burley, Regina Chenault, Valarie Storms, Angela Storms and Pauline (Jerome) Storms Herring; son's, Roderick Storms, Jerry (Kimberly) Davis, Carl Storms, III and the late Eric Storms. Visitation 11:00 am, Sat., Feb. 22, 2020, at the Mother of Christ Catholic Church, 5301 Winneste Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232. Service will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 pm. Interment in Spring Grove Cemetery. Arrangement by Walker
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020