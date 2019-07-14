|
|
Carl Ball
Dillsboro, Ind. - Carl Ball, beloved husband of the late Imelda M. (nee Engel) Ball. Devoted father of Maureen (Jeffrey) Eller and Dayle (Jim) Farmer. Loving grandfather of Erin (David) Dalessandro, Daniele Eller, Ross Baecker, Lauren (Chris) Simpson and Kurt (Anna) Baecker. Great grandfather of Dominic, Marisa, Rosalia, Tyler, Ciera, Corbin, Coleton, Emma, Owen and Luke. Preceded in death by his siblings Leroy Ball and Arlene (nee Ball) Rohr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Carl passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Tuesday (July 16) from 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 or , 4050 Executive Park Dr. Suite #402, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019