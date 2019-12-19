|
|
Carl Birkemeyer
Oxford - Carl E. Birkemeyer, son of the late Franklin Henry and Lucy Birkemeyer, dear brother of Arthur Birkemeyer and Betty Potts, loving uncle of Mark (Lori) Birkemeyer, Jenny Potts, Josh (Mandi) Birkemeyer and Niki Flynn. Passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Monday, December 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019