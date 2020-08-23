1/
Carl Blanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Blanton

Monfort Heights - Carl Blanton, cherished husband of Monica Menges Blanton, loving father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Blanton, Jill (Ken) Matthews, Christopher (Lauren) Blanton and Nathan (Casie) Blanton, devoted grandfather of Hallie, Reagan, Aubrey, Alexander and Dominic "on the way", brother of Peggy Burris, Trish Pray, Arlis, David and Brenda Blanton. Vietnam Navy Veteran. Retired R. R. Donnelley Printing Pressman. Died, Saturday, August 22, 2020 age 75. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday, 11:30 AM, St Ignatius Church. Per Archdioceses regulations, social distancing is expected and masks are required. Private burial services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved