Carl Colvin
Alexandria - Carl Edward Colvin, 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away at Cold Spring Transitional Care on July 3, 2020. He was the son of Charles and Margaret (McNees) Colvin. He had worked for the Dicoese of Covington. He had served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of Falmouth Baptist. He enjoyed farming and did that for his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents along with his brother, Kenzie Colvin and sister, Mazella Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Colvin. Sons; Randy (Maryann) Colvin, Kevin (Lisa) Colvin and Brian (Jodi) Wildeboer. Daughter; Tammy (Tom) Baumann. Brother; Thomas (Ruby) Colvin. Along with 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice
. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.