Carl Dean Boyer, Jr.
Erlanger - Carl Dean Boyer, Jr., 38 of Erlanger, KY passed away on October 13, 2019. He is survived by his Son, Caiden Boyer; Friend, Amanda Cooper; Parents, Tanya Polston and Carl Boyer, Sr.; Sisters, Angel, Deanna, Robin, Amy & Edna; Brother, Angelo Athanas; Grandmother, Edna DeLuca; Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Floral Hill Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 12 pm. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019