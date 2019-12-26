|
Carl E. Hackworth
Reading - Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Hackworth (nee Barhors). Devoted father of Jerry Hackworth, Carlene (Saul) Aguiar, David Hackworth and Diane (the late Bradley) Hunt. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Died Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019 at age 89. No visitation, family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday Dec. 31, at 10:00AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church 177 Siebenthaler Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019