Carl Edward "Ed" Frey, Jr.
Sharonville - Carl Edward "Ed" Frey, Jr. Beloved husband of Patricia Frey (nee Duermit) for 47 years. Devoted father of Carl Edward "Eddie" Frey III and Gregory "Greg" Edward Frey. Loved brother-in-law of Kim, Jenny, Walt, Eddie, Jeff and Curt. Son of the late Carl and Mary Frey. Ed was a Vietnam veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1972. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed sports, and spending time with his family. Ed passed away on Friday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a member of Sharonville Masonic Lodge #204, Sharonville VFW 4369 and the Sharonville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27th from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45241. Social distancing and facemasks are recommended. Memorials may be directed to Sharonville United Methodist Church, 3751 Creek Road, Sharonville, Ohio 45241. Rest in Peace. We Love You. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.