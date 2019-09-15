|
Carl Enzweiler
Highland Heights - Carl Enzweiler, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, at his home in Highland Heights, Ky. He was a retired machinist from the Cincinnati Enquirer, a member of St. Therese Parish in Southgate, a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Carl is preceded in death by his brother Eugene Enzweiler, brother Glen Enzweiler and his wife JoAnne, brothers-in-law Gerald Snowball and Richard Meyers, and his son-in-law Mike Herrmann. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Ruth (Vance) Enzweiler, daughters Debra Enzweiler, Jennifer Enzweiler, Patricia Hermann and Ami (Jeff) Barth, sisters Fern Snowball and Vera Meyers, brothers John (Thelma) Enzweiler and Raymond (Marilyn) Enzweiler, sister-in-law Helen Enzweiler, and grandchildren Michael and Shooby Herrmann and Bennett and Ella Barth. Carl had smile ready for everyone he met. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to auctions and yard sales and he could fix anything. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:15 pm at St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Bluegrass or the . For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.alliancefuneralhome.net.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019