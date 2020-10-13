Carl F. Boehm, Jr.
Cincinnati - Carl, or Ike to his many friends and family, passed away on October 8, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. Ike was born on August 15, 1951 to Carl and Phyllis (Mersch) Boehm in Cincinnati, OH. Carl worked at Sunbelt Rentals for over 45 years starting as a mechanic and eventually becoming a regional service manager. Ike married Patricia "Pattie" Boehm in 1972 and were lovingly married for 47 years. They had two children, Nathaniel and Christopher. Ike was also a passionate outdoorsman and traveler, often hunting, fishing or going on cruises while away from home. Ike was the most loving father, husband, and coach a family could ask for. Ike was predeceased by Carl Boehm, Sr., Phyllis Boehm and William Boehm Sr. (brother). He is survived by his wife Pattie, sons, Nathaniel (spouse Tracey) and Christopher (spouse Robyn), sister Judy Doerger (spouse Richard), and grandchildren, Autumn Lynn, Audrey Leeah Marie, Anderson Carl and Sullivan Davis. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45244, Friday October 16 from 9 - 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, 45224, at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks are required at both the visitation and mass. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
