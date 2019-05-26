|
Carl J. Studerus
Cincinnati - Carl J. Studerus, born in Union City, New Jersey in 1927, passed away from natural causes on May 7, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara Lee Studerus (nee Jones), beloved father of Barri Ballance of Atlanta, Georgia (son-in law Wade Ballance), Tracy London of Burbank, California (son-in-law Frank Macchia) and grandfather of Charlie Macchia. After serving in the Army Air Corp from 1945-1946, he graduated from the University of Michigan in 1950. Upon graduation, he was hired by the General Electric Company, for whom he worked for 41 years as an engineer. He retired in 1991. He was always grateful that his daughters respected his wishes to remain in his home of 45 years rather than pressure him to move into a retirement community. In his final years, his quality of life was profoundly enriched by his next door neighbors, The Capannaris. What began as the usual neighborly exchanges developed into such a deep connection, they considered him to be one of the family. He and his daughters will always be grateful to these exceptional and caring people. And finally, he was especially grateful to his eldest daughter, Barri. It was her selfless commitment to living with him and caring for him that brought him joy in the last eight months of his life. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Gathering at North Hills, 460 Fleming Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his memory may make a donation to (doctorswithoutborders.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019