Carl McIlvoy
Ft. Thomas - Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Plummer) McIlvoy. Devoted father of James McIlvoy, Paula (Stephen) Bishop and the late Thomas Carl McIlvoy. Loving grandfather of Landan Nienaber, Kaela McIlvoy, Alyssa Bishop and Nate Brown. Great grandfather of Liam Nienaber, Jamey Brown and Kody Brown. Dear brother of Jean Miller. Preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Thomas and Bonnie Mae (nee Hayes) McIlvoy and brother, Donald McIlvoy. Carl enjoyed camping, outdoors and spending the winters in Florida. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 82 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Thursday (April 18) from 11:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019