Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home
11365 Springfield Pk.
Springdale, OH
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home
11365 Springfield Pk.
Springdale, OH
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
10209 Plainfield Rd.
Evendale, OH
1920 - 2019
Cincinnati - SIEMER, Carl R. Beloved husband of the late Ruth J. (nee Neuhaus) Siemer. Devoted father of Dale Roland Siemer, Wayne Edward (Mary Catherine) Siemer, and Amy Siemer (Joseph Anthony) O'Neill. Loving grandfather of Dale Tateman "Tate" Siemer, Matthew Hines Siemer, Jennifer Siemer Pingel, Jay Edward Siemer, Nathan Ehlen Siemer, Samuel Wayne Siemer, Brian Joseph O'Neill, Laura Katherine O'Neill, and Ensign Paul Michael O'Neill. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren. Dear brother of Eugene Siemer and the late Jack Siemer. Funeral Service information can be viewed at vorhisandryan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
