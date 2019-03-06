|
|
Carl Richard Flynn
Florence, KY - Carl Richard Flynn, age 87 and a resident of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 2 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Born November 24, 1931 in Boone County Kentucky, he was the son of the late Richard Orene Flynn and Gertrude Marsh Flynn.
Carl worked as a teacher in Boone County Kentucky. He graduated from New Haven high school in 1949 and from Cumberland College in 1951. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Murray State University and obtained his Masters degree and rank one teaching certification from Northern Kentucky University. All degrees and certifications were for teaching science. Following seven years of work in the chemical industry, he taught high school science for 34 years. Among numerous awards and recognitions that Carl received during his teaching career were; Courier Journal Star Teacher Award and Outstanding Young Educator Award from the Boone County Jaycees. Carl met his wife to be, Donnie Satchwell, on their first day at Cumberland College. They were married on June 22, 1951 at the Warsaw Baptist Church. And they happily spent the next 67 years of their life together. They worked together, played golf together, traveled together and worshiped together. Carl was a member of the Burlington Baptist Church where he taught the adult men's Sunday school class for many years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and The Scottish Rite. Carl is survived by his wife Donnie, one daughter Rhoda Flynn Meier (husband Larry) of Charlestown Indiana, and one son Dale Flynn (wife Toni) of Eugene Oregon. Also surviving are three grandsons: Chris Meier, Brandon Meier (wife Katy), and Dillon Flynn (wife Shelli); one great granddaughter: Ramona Flynn and one brother, Harold Marsh.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7th, from 3pm until 8pm at the Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home in Warsaw. Funeral services will be held Friday, beginning at 11am, at the Funeral home. Burial will follow in the Warsaw Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Baptist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019