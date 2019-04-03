|
Carl Schwartz
Villa Hills - Carl Schwartz, 84, of Villa Hills, Ky passed away on Saturday, March 30'th. Carl was born on July 28'th, 1934 to Leo and Sadie Schwartz and one was one of 11 children. He met the love of his life, Jody while in high school. Soon after, he joined the Marines and headed to Korea. As soon as his feet hit American soil again, he knocked on the front door of our grandfather and declared, he was back and he was going "going to marry Jody". They were married in 1955 and cherished the 52 years they spent together. In 2007, he lost his soul mate Jody and was never quite the same.
Carl and Jody had five children, daughter Debbie (Mike) Hale, son Barry (Jan) Schwartz, daughter Sally Nieman, daughter Tamme Reumann (Gus) and son, John (Sharon) . He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, brother Larry and two sisters Sadie and Sugar.
Services to celebrate Carl's life will be held at Saint Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, Ky on Saturday, April 6'th at 11:00 followed by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hospice Care of Saint Elizabeth at 483 South Loop Rd, Edgewood, Ky. 41017
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019