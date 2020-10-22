1/1
Fr. Carl Tenhundfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fr. Carl Tenhundfeld

beloved son of the late Edward and Otillia Tenhundfeld, loving brother of Marlene (late Robert) Lachtrupp and Paul (Carol) Tenhundfeld and the late Miriam (Fredrick) Mund, Charles (Loretta), Joseph (Marilyn), Carol, Mary (William-living) McCarthy , also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Houston, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society in Houston for aid to the poor, Casa Juan Diego, 4919 Rose, Houston, Texas 77007, or the Eucharistic Missionaries of Saint Therese in Mexico City c/o Sister Diane Perales, Manizales 745 Colonia Lindavist, Mexico City, Mexico 07300. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved