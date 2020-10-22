Fr. Carl Tenhundfeld
beloved son of the late Edward and Otillia Tenhundfeld, loving brother of Marlene (late Robert) Lachtrupp and Paul (Carol) Tenhundfeld and the late Miriam (Fredrick) Mund, Charles (Loretta), Joseph (Marilyn), Carol, Mary (William-living) McCarthy , also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Houston, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society in Houston for aid to the poor, Casa Juan Diego, 4919 Rose, Houston, Texas 77007, or the Eucharistic Missionaries of Saint Therese in Mexico City c/o Sister Diane Perales, Manizales 745 Colonia Lindavist, Mexico City, Mexico 07300. www.vittstermeranderson.com