Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Carl William (Bill) Daniels Obituary
Carl William (Bill) Daniels

Latonia - age 83 of Latonia, passed away April 28, 2019 , at his residence. He was a retired electrical engineer with Rockwell Automation, an Air Force Veteran and a member of Crescent Springs Church of God. He was predeceased in death by his wife Deborah Daniels, and a son Mark Daniels, and brothers Richard,Donald, Joseph, James, and Eugene Lawrence Daniels.

Survivors include sons Robert and Lester Daniels, daughters Marie and Anna Daniels, Tina Gross and Tammy Rosales; sister Nancy Paynter; 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren( with namesake William Daniel Utesch)

Visitation 10 AM followed by funeral at 12 Noon Friday, May 3, all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 214 West Southern Ave, Latonia ,followed by burial at Mother of God Cemetery.For private on-line condolences or directions go swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 2, 2019
