Carlene Raleigh
Carlene Raleigh

Covington - Raleigh, Carlene Delores age 84, of Covington, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Miami, Florida on September 13, 1935 to Carl and Lillian Trauth (nee Doering).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lillian Trauth and brother, David Trauth. Carlene is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, John Raleigh; sons, Michael (Kathleen) Raleigh and James Raleigh; siblings, Robert (Shirley) Trauth, John (Sharon) Trauth, Marilyn (Greg) Boczar, Chris Gehlert, Kathy (Richard) Longhouse, Carl (Debbie) Trauth, Jerry (Mary Ann) Trauth and Joe (Leeann) Trauth; many nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

In loving memory of Carlene, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society .

As a Celebration of Life, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2020.
