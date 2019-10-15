|
Carletta Conley Murnane
Ft. Thomas - Carletta Conley Murnane, 60, of Ft. Thomas, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Carletta worked for the U.S. Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, is the Senior Advisor for Health Investigations for the Cincinnati Regional Office. She graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Carletta continued her education receiving her MBA at the University of Kentucky and she completed her program the fastest of anyone to date. She was very intelligent and was very successful in her career. Carletta was a very loving, caring, giving and simply had a special personality and was a best friend to everyone. She loved fashion, shopping, to dance, country music, Rolling Stones and Jimmy Buffet. Carletta was very funny and had many one liners. She was a very free spirited person and the life of the party. Carletta has accomplished so much in her life but her biggest accomplishment was her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a great wife and a wonderful mother. Carletta is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Matthew Murnane, her devoted daughter, Blake Murnane, her loving mother, Ruth (nee Bradford) Conley, her dear sisters Barbara Jackson and Amy (Robert) Sallaz, her mother-in-law Mary Margaret Murnane, brother-in-law Kevin Murnane, nieces, Rae Ann Jackson, Carly and Emily Sallaz, Stevie Ann Murnane, and her nephews Ryan, Aaron and Justin Murnane. Also survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and beloved Maisie. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Conley, her father-in-law, Leo Gerard Murnane and brothers-in-law, Danny Jackson and Steve Murnane. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas) on Thursday (Oct. 17) from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa, (Ft. Thomas) on Friday (Oct. 18) at 10:30 a.m. Burial following the mass at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019