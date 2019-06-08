Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Antoninus Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Antoninus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Hornsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo Hornsby

Obituary Condolences

Carlo Hornsby Obituary
Carlo Hornsby

Cincinnati - Carlo beloved husband of Rose (Nee: Comarata) Hornsby. Loving father of Carla (Bert) Murray, Paula (Jeff) Collins, Tim (Susanne), Mike (Mary Jo) and Jeff (Peg) Hornsby. Dear brother of Rosco (Wanda) Hornsby, Viola (the late Jack) Knock and the late Theo Hornsby. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 7. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be Tues. June 11th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at St. Antoninus Church, If so desired memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Church "Capital Campaign". Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800 serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now