Carlo Hornsby
Cincinnati - Carlo beloved husband of Rose (Nee: Comarata) Hornsby. Loving father of Carla (Bert) Murray, Paula (Jeff) Collins, Tim (Susanne), Mike (Mary Jo) and Jeff (Peg) Hornsby. Dear brother of Rosco (Wanda) Hornsby, Viola (the late Jack) Knock and the late Theo Hornsby. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 7. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be Tues. June 11th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at St. Antoninus Church, If so desired memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Church "Capital Campaign". Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800 serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 8, 2019