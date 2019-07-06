|
|
Carlos Bobby Rogers
Florence - FLORENCE - Carlos Bobby Rogers, 91 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. Carlos was born on December 21, 1927, in Norwood, Ohio, to his late parents, William T. Rogers and Bertha Hephert Rogers. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Minnie Irene Bundy Rogers; his son, William "Bill Rogers; sisters, Mary Mullins, Joyce Rogers, Gladys Hampton, Ginger Fledge and Louise Mullins; brothers, Oscar Rogers, Lee Rogers and Billy Ray Rogers. Left to mourn his passing are his brothers, Henry Matt "H.M." Rogers, Ronnie Rogers; his sister, Ortha Smith; grandson, Robert Edward Rogers (Tia); great-grandchildren, Robert Edward Rogers II (Sarina) and Savannah Rogers; and several Nieces and Nephews. Carlos was retired from General Electric where he worked for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Friends and family will gather for a visitation on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, Florence. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 6 to July 7, 2019