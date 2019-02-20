|
Carlos "Max" Burton
Hebron - Carlos "Max" Burton, 78, of Hebron, Kentucky passed away in his home under the care of hospice on February 15, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1940 to the late Wilmer and Hester Burton. On November 1, 1976 he married Ruby Maxwell and she survives. Max loved his church and family, and he adored his wife and caregiver Ruby with his whole heart. He was a retired member of the Teamsters Union.
Along with his parents, Max was preceded in death by his brother LV Hale and his sisters Doris Heightchew and Marie Hale.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, Max is survived by his children Markus (Anna) Burton, Michael (Wendy) Burton, Sherrye (Brian) Stears, Shirley (Greg) Barnett and Josef (Amy) Burton; 25 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister Carole Schroeder; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11am until time of service at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019