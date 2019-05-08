Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Carman D. Bolton Obituary
Carman D. Bolton

Reading - Carman D. Bolton, age 75 of Reading, died May 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to the late Barbara E. Bolton (nee Light), devoted father of Patricia Iles, Sean Bolton, and the late Daniel Bolton, loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 9, dear brother of Nancy Statler, Darlene Lawson, and the late Joyce Tyler. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Service at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Friday May 10, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. Mason Lodge #678 F. & A.M. service at 12:45 pm. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019
