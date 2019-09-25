|
Carmosino Nascimento
Cincinnati - Dr. Carmosino Cavatii Nascimento passed away on Friday, September 20th unexpectedly at the age of 93. Born to Alipio and Izabel on July 16th, 1926 in Holanda, Espirito Santo. Dr. Nascimento graduated from Minas Gerais University. From there, he came to the United States where he attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Nascimento was an internist with a particular interest in cardiology. He met the love of his life, an English nurse, while working at St. Marys Hospital in Cincinnati. They were later married and had two children. Dr. Nascimento was a loving husband, father and grandfather. For leisure, Carmosino often loved to read, cook, garden and listen to classical music. He was often found watching classic cartoons with his grandchildren or taking strolls through the Mt. Airy Arboretum. Carmosino was an avid traveler with an intense desire to learn. He was a man with an infectious sense of humor that could brighten up any room. Dr. Nascimento was a dedicated Catholic who attended mass weekly, donated often, gave freely and prayed deeply. Carmosino is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Jeanne (nee Knape) Nascimento, and sons Christopher (Wendy) Nascimento and Anthony (Tracie) Nascimento and grandchildren David, Andrew (Kelly), Christina, Briana Hilgeman, Zachary, Anna, Tiffany, Devin, Eric, Abigail and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 27th at St. Therese Little Flower Parish. The visitation will last from 9:30a.m.-10:30a.m. with mass to immediately follow. Donations can be made to honor Dr. Nascimentos memory to St. Anthony Shrine. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019