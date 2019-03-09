|
Carol A. Kirk (nee Meyer)
Colerain Twp. - Carol A. Kirk (nee Meyer). Devoted mother of Michael L. Meyer, Erin M. (Chuck) Todhunter, and Corina E. (Ryan Hancock) Meyer. Cherished grandmother of Tyler E. Todhunter, and Andrew R. Todhunter. Carol passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Avid plant and cactus lover; as well as a great cook. Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019