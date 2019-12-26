Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Carol A. Sittason

Covington, KY - Carol A. Sittason, 70, of Covington, KY passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was a member of Holy Cross Church and a hairdresser at Kim's Beauty Shop both in Latonia, KY. She was preceded in death by her son: Dustin Kennedy. Carol was a devoted mother to daughter: Consuela ( R.J. Lovell) Kennedy; sons: Michael (Michelle Byrd) Heidenreich and Christopher (Rachel) Heidenreich; loving sister to Judy Mark, Jean (Art) Klima and Marcia Gilbert and beloved grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion: Claude William Sittason. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the Catholic Blessing at 6:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
