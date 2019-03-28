Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Bach

Obituary Condolences

Carol Ann Bach Obituary
Carol Ann Bach

Independence - Carol Ann Bach, age 69, of Independence, KY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her residence. She was the Owner/Operator of Carol's Hairstyling in Independence and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society and many Labor Day Festival events. Carol enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, traveling, animals, and needlepoint. She also was a member of the Independence Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. Her parents, William Thomas Bach, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Scherder Bach preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings, William Thomas Bach, Jr. (Barbara), Dr. Greg Bach (Amy), Jerry Bach (Carla), and Jean Bach; ten nieces and nephews; and eight great nieces and nephews. Her visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at noon at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Interment will take place in St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the St. Cecilia Catholic Church Building Fund, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Online condolences may be expressed to www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now