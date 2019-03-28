|
Carol Ann Bach
Independence - Carol Ann Bach, age 69, of Independence, KY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her residence. She was the Owner/Operator of Carol's Hairstyling in Independence and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society and many Labor Day Festival events. Carol enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, traveling, animals, and needlepoint. She also was a member of the Independence Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. Her parents, William Thomas Bach, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Scherder Bach preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings, William Thomas Bach, Jr. (Barbara), Dr. Greg Bach (Amy), Jerry Bach (Carla), and Jean Bach; ten nieces and nephews; and eight great nieces and nephews. Her visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at noon at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Interment will take place in St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the St. Cecilia Catholic Church Building Fund, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Online condolences may be expressed to www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019