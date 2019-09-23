|
Carol Ann Bryan
Alexandria - Carol Ann Bryan of Alexandria, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 20, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was 76. Carol was born May 2, 1943 in Covington, Kentucky; the beautiful daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Petrie. She was a proud graduate of Campbell County High School - Class of 1961. Throughout her work career she excelled in every endeavor she pursued. Besides being a devoted wife and a super mom, she worked as a grill cook and waitress at Spare Time Grill and as an administrative assistant within the Central Office of Campbell County Schools. In the 1980's Carol worked as a teller with Kentucky Enterprise Federal Savings and Loan / Fifth Third Bank in Alexandria and Fort Thomas. Later in life, she took a position as a pharmacy technician with Alexandria Drugs. She was a member of Plum Creek Christian Church where she volunteered in many capacities, served as a volunteer with the Campbell County Band of Pride and loved spending time in her winter home in Punta Gorda, Florida. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her precious daughter, Melissa Ann Calvert (2009). Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 58+ years, Larry M. Bryan and their two beloved sons; Daniel P. Bryan (Kimberly) of Madeira Beach, FL and David L. Bryan (Sandra Jo) of Alexandria, KY. She is the dear sister of Robert J. Petrie of Cold Spring, KY and Susan Teruel of Fort Collins, CO. She also leaves behind her eleven loving grandchildren; Christina Smith, Allison Donaldson (Rob), Danielle Bryan (Corbin Bailey), Caitlyn Viox, Kaitlin Rawe (Ben), Austin Bryan, Jordan Bryan, Jonah Bryan, Elisabeth Joy Calvert, Samuel Calvert and Wesley Calvert. She also loved very dearly her two great grandchildren; Camden Trutschel and Paisley Donaldson. She was a devoted wife, beloved mother, dear sister, loving grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed. Visitation will be 5pm - 8pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Plum Creek Christian Church 961 Nagel Road, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral services will be 11am Wednesday, at the church. She will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Missy, in the Alexandria Cemetery. If so desired, memorials are suggested to the Melissa Bryan Calvert Memorial Fund for the benefit of Elisabeth Joy Calvert c/o WesBanco Bank 7300 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time please visit Carol's memorial web-page at www.alexandriafh.com and sign her guest book. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019