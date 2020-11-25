1/1
Carol Ann Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Newton

Cincinnati - Carol Ann Gray Newton, age 73, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Carol was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 27, 1947 to William Gray and Madge Shearer Kennedy. Carol was the second born of nine children; William A. Gray (Gwendolyn), Pamela Lynn Gray, Gwinnett Gray (Willie), Deborah Jean Gray (Steve), James Gray (Frances), Dwan Gray (Juanita), Penny Gray and Michael Gray. Carol, infamously known as "Miss Carol" or "Mommy", lived for her family. She was a trailblazer and marched to the beat of her own drum. She was known for being small in stature but strong in spirit. She left peacefully, respectfully and with dignity like the champ she was.

Carol, Miss Carol…Mommy, will be truly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her four daughters, Caren Ann Newton, Charon Newton, Arica Newton, Cheryl Newton and her four grandchildren, Marcus Dante Williams (Caren), Miranda Jillian Newton (Caren), Jada Charon Newton (Cheryl) and Jaden Caron Newton (Cheryl). Private services have been held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved