Carol Ann NewtonCincinnati - Carol Ann Gray Newton, age 73, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Carol was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 27, 1947 to William Gray and Madge Shearer Kennedy. Carol was the second born of nine children; William A. Gray (Gwendolyn), Pamela Lynn Gray, Gwinnett Gray (Willie), Deborah Jean Gray (Steve), James Gray (Frances), Dwan Gray (Juanita), Penny Gray and Michael Gray. Carol, infamously known as "Miss Carol" or "Mommy", lived for her family. She was a trailblazer and marched to the beat of her own drum. She was known for being small in stature but strong in spirit. She left peacefully, respectfully and with dignity like the champ she was.Carol, Miss Carol…Mommy, will be truly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her four daughters, Caren Ann Newton, Charon Newton, Arica Newton, Cheryl Newton and her four grandchildren, Marcus Dante Williams (Caren), Miranda Jillian Newton (Caren), Jada Charon Newton (Cheryl) and Jaden Caron Newton (Cheryl). Private services have been held.