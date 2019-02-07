Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Kenwood Baptist Church
8341 Kenwood Rd
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenwood Baptist Church
8341 Kenwood Rd
Kenwood - Carol Arnold, born 12/25/1941, passed away 2/4, age 77. Preceded in death by husband, Lynn. Leaves behind many good friends. Special thanks to Cherishing Lives Home Care for their care and services. Visitation to be held Friday 2/8 1PM at Kenwood Baptist Church (8341 Kenwood Rd 45236), where funeral service is to follow at 2PM. Donations to be made to the MS Society (Fountain Pointe I, 4665 Cornell Road Ste 170, 45241). Condolences may be shared on our website, www.ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
