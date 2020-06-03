Carol Arstingstall
Carol Arstingstall

Carol Arstingstall, 90 years of age, passed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Stanford Valley Care Hospital from complications of Alzheimer's disease where her family was able to say goodbye.

Carol was born December 24, 1929, in Covington, KY to the late William and Lillian Bauereis. She was the third youngest of four children, two preceded her in death. Carol was educated in the Notre Dame Academy Class of 1948 in Park Hills, KY.

Carol married the late Dr. Walter J. Arstingstall, DC in 1954, and five children were born from this union. The family moved to San Jose, CA in 1973 and she joined St. Francis Cabrini Parish. She loved volunteering in the church and praising the Lord. Carol retired from Le Baron Hotel as a Personal Assistant.

Carol loved to paint and was an award- winning china painting artist, a volunteer with the Auxiliary of Good Samaritan Hospital, praying for others, spending time with family, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her."

Carol leaves behind her loving children, Walt (Jeri) of Livermore, Tom (Sandi) of Placerville, Theresa of Danville, Carolyn "Coco" of San Jose and Paul of San Jose; 5 grandchildren, Tom (Nicolette), Tyler, Trevor, Sarah and Allie; her sister, Elaine, Park Hills, KY and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the Cincinnati/Covington area.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Watermark at Rosewood Gardens for the past two years.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sister of Devine Providence; 5300 St. Anne Dr.; Melbourne, KY 41059.

A Virtual Graveside Service to be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12 noon PST. Further details can be found at www.willowglenfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
