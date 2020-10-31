1/
Carol Bosse
Carol Bosse

Green Twp. - Carol A. Bosse (nee Dannecker), age 90 passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Milton A. "Bud" Bosse. Devoted mother of Karen (Bill) Sohmer, Paul (Kathy) Bosse, Jay (Mary Sowders) Bosse and David (Kathy) Bosse. Former mother-in-law of Terri Bosse. Loving grandmother of Diane (Daniel) Morrissey, Keith (Jennifer) Bosse, David Bosse, Kyle (Emily) Bosse, Nichole (Zach) Taylor, Ashley (Kyle) Vollmer, Lauren (Daniel) Koehler and Ryan Bosse. Loving great grandmother of 9 and 1 on the way. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Wednesday (Nov. 4) from 5pm-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) on Thursday (Nov 5) at 10am. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy McAuley High School, LaSalle High School or Activities Department at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
