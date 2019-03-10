Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church
Carol Burke Obituary
Carol Burke

- - Carol (nee Preston) Widow of William Burke, loving mother of Greg (Michelle), Dan(Suzanne), Jeff (Mary Jo) and Mike(Tom) Burke. Grandmother of - Danielle(Mark), Jessica, Kevin, David, Connor, Natalie and Trevor. Great grandmother of Charlotte. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday March 13th at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at the St. Saviour Catholic Church. Entombment at Gate of Heaven with reception at Mike and Tom's home following burial. Memorials suggested to www.isqccbe.org for Alzheimer's and cancer. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
