Carol E. Reeves
Union - Carol E. Reeves, 82 of Union, Ky passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Edgewood on Nov 24,2019. She is preceded in death by her son Robert Christopher Reeves. Carol is survived by her sweetheart of 64 yrs, Bob Reeves. Brothers Terry, Danny and Mike McMillian. Daughters Jenny McNay, Amy Parman and Tina Wigglesworth. Grandchildren Kelly (Jim) Vollmer, Shane Robinson, Natalie (Adam) Dickerson, Carly (Robbie) Vaughn, four Great Grandsons and her spoiled dog Scruffy. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-1:00PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home in Elsmere, KY with a service to follow at 1:00 Pm. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere, assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019