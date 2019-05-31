|
|
Carol Geis
Cincinnati - Carol Geis (nee Yund) wife of the late Jerry J. Geis beloved mother of Gary L. (Sarah), Dale A. (Eileen), Terri A. (John), and Bart (Carrie) Geis, dear grandmother of Kira, Drew, Erin, Jordan, Kyle, Heidi, Colleen, and Holly, sister of the late Carl, Donald, and Richard Yund, and Elaine Weiper, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 22, 2019. Age 81 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. June 4, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Tues. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to of Southwest Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019