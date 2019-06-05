Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Mt. Lookout - Guthrie, Carol passed away suddenly on June 1, 2019. She is survived by her partner, Molly Molony, her brother Frank and her nephews, Frank II and Ryan Guthrie. A "Gathering of Friends" will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224 (in College Hill) on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1:30 until time of informal service at 3 p.m. at which time friends are invited to share a special memory of Carol. Memorial donations may be directed to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275 or to SPCA Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. For more information, go to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019
