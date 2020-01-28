Resources
Carol Herald Toney

Carol Herald Toney Obituary
Carol Herald Toney

Highland Heights - Carol Herald Toney, 75 of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on January 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Carol was born March 27, 1944 in Hazard, KY to Elmo and Rayzell Watts Combs. She attended M.C. Napier High School, Hazard, Kentucky. Carol was the owner/operator of Carol Toney's Water Hauling Co. in Alexandria, Kentucky. She loved watching Western Movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, George Frank Herald amd Ted Toney, sons, George Franklin Herald, and Herman Eugene Herald, and sister, Pam Acree. Carol is survived by her daughter, Angelina (Mark) Toll, son, William Neil (Cathy) Herald, sister, Sandy (Ivery) Campbell, 5 Grandchildren, Shelby, Amanda, Jessica, Billie, and Molly, 10 Great Grandchildren, and beloved dog Raz. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
