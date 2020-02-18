|
|
Carol Holyoke
Walton - Carol Sue Holyoke, 69 years of age, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Carol is survived by her loving Husband Jim Holyoke, her beloved Daughter Danielle Rene Holyoke, Brother D. Michael Heath and Sister Sharon (Bill) Carlson. Carol worked many years as a Mechanical Engineer. She enjoyed many trips to Gatlinburg, TN. Carol was a kind person that will be remembered for her hard work and her strong love and dedication to family. Carol is preceded in death by her father David Heath and Mother Ruth Ann Heath. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:30 - 8 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paw Prints Animal Rescue of Northern Kentucky. Donations may be made on Facebook or the Internet. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020