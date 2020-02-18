Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Holyoke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Holyoke


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carol Holyoke Obituary
Carol Holyoke

Walton - Carol Sue Holyoke, 69 years of age, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Carol is survived by her loving Husband Jim Holyoke, her beloved Daughter Danielle Rene Holyoke, Brother D. Michael Heath and Sister Sharon (Bill) Carlson. Carol worked many years as a Mechanical Engineer. She enjoyed many trips to Gatlinburg, TN. Carol was a kind person that will be remembered for her hard work and her strong love and dedication to family. Carol is preceded in death by her father David Heath and Mother Ruth Ann Heath. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:30 - 8 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paw Prints Animal Rescue of Northern Kentucky. Donations may be made on Facebook or the Internet. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -