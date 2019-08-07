|
|
Carol J. Frazier
Colerain Twp. - Carol J. Frazier (nee Bell), beloved wife of 68 years to Norm Frazier. Loving mother of Linda (Bruce) Girten, Sherri (late Greg) Epure, Julie (Steve) Wells and Greg (Shawna) Frazier. Special grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 8. Carol passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Private services. Memorials may be made to ALS association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019