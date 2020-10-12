Carol J. Schroeder
(nee Osborne) Beloved wife of 58 years to Richard "Dick" Schroeder, loving sister of Nancy (Andrew) Forest, James (Mary) and Donald (Charlotte) Osborne, dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, beloved daughter of the late Mary Osborne. Passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020. Age 82. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike on Friday, October 16th from 10AM until time of funeral blessing at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
