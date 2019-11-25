Services
Cincinnati - SEYBERTH, Carol J. (nee Hemingway) beloved wife of the late Albert Seyberth. Dear mother of Steve Kasee, Deborah Brown and Patricia Woods. Grandmother of Shane, Trinity, Hallie, James and Collin. Sister of Charles (Kathy) Hemingway. Aunt of Robert, Scott and Lisa. Carol passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 from 11:30 AM until time of Service at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the (). Condolences at hodappfuneeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
