Carol J. Wessel
Cincinnati - Carol J. Wessel (nee Meyer), 85, died peacefully at home on February 15, 2019. Devoted wife of 56 years to the late Robert J. Wessel. Loving mother of Gene (Sharon) Wessel, Susan Nelsen, and Pete (Tracey) Wessel. Cherished grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and faithful dog, Ollie. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH on Saturday, February 23, 2019, starting at 9:30 A.M. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday at 8:30, prior to mass. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rose Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019