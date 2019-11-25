|
Carol Jackson
Jackson, Carol (Nee Warren), devoted wife of the late John Jackson, loving mother of Shawn Harju, Meagan Jackson, cherished grandmother of Savannah, Dakota, Madison, Blake, dear sister of Terry, Larry, and the late Gary Warren. Died suddenly November 19, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation Wednesday November 27, 2019, from 9 am until time of service at 10 am at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to American Cancer Soc iety, www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019