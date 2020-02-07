Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. William Catholic Church
Williamstown, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
St. William Catholic Church
Williamstown, KY
Cincinnati - CAROL JANE NIX HERZOG, 93, formerly of Williamstown, KY. died Thurs. at Carecore of Montgomery. She was a retired bookkeeper for KY. Chemical Industries and a member of St. William Catholic Church. She was the widow of Gilbert Donald Herzog. She is survived by a son: David J. (Natalla) Herzog of Wilmington, DE., 2 daughters: Diane Garnett of Golf Manor, OH. and Paula Knecht of Charleston, S.C. She also has 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm Tues., Feb. 11 at St. William Catholic Church, Williamstown, KY. Visitation will also be Tues. Feb. 11 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the St. William Catholic Church. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
