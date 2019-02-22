Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
Milford - Carol Jean (nee Kincaid) Martin of Milford, OH. Born on February 21, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Edward Martin Jr. Loving mother of Terri (Randy) Cox and Donna (Mike) Willson. Caring grandmother of Joshua (Cassie) Cox and Mindy Cox. Proud great-grandmother of Lilly Schoneck, McKenzie Cox and Cadence Cox. Dear sister of Ken (Nancy) Kincaid and the late Pat Martin. Devoted aunt of Kenny Kincaid Jr., Michelle Kincaid and Gary Martin. Best friend of Cindi Asbury. Cherished daughter of Ellery Curtis and Katherine Louise (nee Lang) Kincaid. Also survived by numerous cousins and many dear friends. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 24, 2 PM - 4 PM, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will be held on Monday, February 25, 11 AM. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Carol Martin to the Clermont County Senior Services, 2085 James E. Sauls Sr. Dr., Batavia, OH 45103 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
