Cincinnati - Carol Jean Okel, 88, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Loving mother of Brenda (Jim) Baird, Bruce Hodge (Karen); step-mother of Stephen (Lynn) Okel, David (Diane) Okel, Timothy (Tina) Okel, Teresa (Tom) Beuerlein, mother in law to Bev (Phil) Lakes, and Elizabeth Davis.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, inside the Memorial Mausoleum, located in Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, 45232. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and last until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Spring Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
